Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.13% of Ebix worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,921,000 after purchasing an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ebix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 67,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ebix by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,022,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ebix during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,591,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ebix by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EBIX opened at $16.16 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ebix Profile

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ebix from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

