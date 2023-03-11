Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $691,000 Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.
In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,423,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,192,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,423,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,192,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 24,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $243,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,262.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 472,576 shares of company stock valued at $6,668,528 in the last three months. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.37. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 2.08.
Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.
