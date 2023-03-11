Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stratasys worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 33.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 431,708 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 20.5% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,417,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,548,000 after buying an additional 410,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the first quarter valued at about $10,325,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 114.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 250,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

SSYS stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $27.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

