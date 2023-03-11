Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) by 394.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,572 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Despegar.com worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Despegar.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

DESP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Despegar.com to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Despegar.com from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE DESP opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $409.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.90. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

Despegar.com Corp. is an online travel company, which engages in providing online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Ernesto Cadeiras, and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

