Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.10 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

SM Energy Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

SM Energy stock opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 875.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after buying an additional 897,855 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 3.35%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

