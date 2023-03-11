Brokers Set Expectations for SoundHound AI, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SoundHound AI in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for SoundHound AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SoundHound AI’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOUN. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $1.60 to $3.20 in a research note on Wednesday.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 10.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market cap of $393.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric R. Ball bought 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric R. Ball purchased 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,055,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,782.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,273 shares of company stock worth $81,275. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.