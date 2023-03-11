Brokers Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
See Also
