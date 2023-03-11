Brokers Offer Predictions for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

MRNS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.70. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $12.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $236.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

