Bloom Burton Comments on Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Bloom Burton cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.83). Bloom Burton has a “Accumulate” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Greenbrook TMS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Shares of Greenbrook TMS stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.79. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBNH. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 366.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the first quarter worth $123,000. 16.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

