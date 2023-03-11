Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,698 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 58,514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

BLNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.88.

In other Blink Charging news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jack Levine bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,371.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

