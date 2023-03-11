Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.