Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (AMLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLXGet Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMLX opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $41.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMLX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amylyx Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $123,681.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,408.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $1,736,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,530,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,537,668.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,547,681. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 87,923 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Articles

