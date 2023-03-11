American Vanguard (AVD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AVD opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $592.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in American Vanguard by 345.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

