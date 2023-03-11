Altius Minerals Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Altius Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %

Altius Minerals Increases Dividend

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$22.13 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of C$15.63 and a 52-week high of C$25.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$22.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

