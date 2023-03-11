Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2023

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRTGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $427,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.