Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRT opened at $0.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Alaunos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a market cap of $122.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Alaunos Therapeutics

Alaunos Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alaunos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $427,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.