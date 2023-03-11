33,442 Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 324,722 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,447,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,898,000 after purchasing an additional 964,549 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,551,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ONEM stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.68. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at $330,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Vikas Agarwal sold 2,117 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $32,517.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,866 shares in the company, valued at $136,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,015 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $92,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,532 shares in the company, valued at $330,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,844 shares of company stock worth $343,842. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

