Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $463.29

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 463.29 ($5.57) and traded as high as GBX 486.02 ($5.84). Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 473.80 ($5.70), with a volume of 212,596 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 560 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 520 ($6.25) in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £907.99 million, a P/E ratio of 557.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 499.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 463.29.

Workspace Group Cuts Dividend

About Workspace Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a GBX 8.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,705.88%.

(Get Rating)

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.