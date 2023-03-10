Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.09

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.09 and traded as high as C$2.38. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$2.33, with a volume of 112,599 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$353.23 million, a PE ratio of -77.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In related news, Director Klaus M. Zeitler sold 126,800 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.49, for a total value of C$315,998.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at C$176,191.47. Company insiders own 15.62% of the company’s stock.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

