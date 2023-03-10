Wedbush Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.06. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.98 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.32.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $149.33 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

