Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 95,583 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 156,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.8% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 147,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.1% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 3.5 %

WBA opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

