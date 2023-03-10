Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $169.00 to $184.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Visteon from $164.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.21.

VC opened at $165.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Visteon has a 1-year low of $88.82 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

