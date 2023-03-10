United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.02

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $2.87. United Insurance shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 136,579 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

United Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Insurance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William H. Hood III purchased 47,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,184.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 178,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,412.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,857 shares of company stock worth $91,163. 55.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UIHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Insurance by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Insurance by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in St.

