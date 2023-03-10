Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stock Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STOK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,964,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after buying an additional 189,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,939,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,208 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,011,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $13,793,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,082,000 after purchasing an additional 157,173 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $8.85 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $390.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 million. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.38% and a negative net margin of 814.73%. On average, analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 9,235 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $92,534.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,702 shares of company stock worth $97,205. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

