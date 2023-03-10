The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $339.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

The Cigna Group stock opened at $271.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.08. The firm has a market cap of $80.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,272.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $236,130.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,272.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

