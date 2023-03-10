TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.24.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Desjardins upped their price target on TFI International from C$172.00 to C$189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

TFI International Price Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $123.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.30. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $128.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,548,000 after purchasing an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TFI International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in TFI International by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International



TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

