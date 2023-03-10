Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.85

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $16.68. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taylor Devices Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Taylor Devices by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Taylor Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

See Also

