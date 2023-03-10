Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.85

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.85 and traded as high as $16.68. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $16.14, with a volume of 1,918 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
