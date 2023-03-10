Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.39

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.39 ($1.74) and traded as high as GBX 145.30 ($1.75). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 144.70 ($1.74), with a volume of 395,583 shares changing hands.

SYNT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Synthomer from GBX 210 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.56) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Synthomer from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.50 ($3.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £676.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.46.

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers. The company offers pressure sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, saturants, release coatings, and other adhesives; water-based carboxylated styrene butadiene rubber, redispersible powder, flooring adhesive, and additives for construction applications; and impregnation binders, styrene butadiene copolymers, dispersions, polymer binders, and butadiene-based binders for textiles applications.

