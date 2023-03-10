SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.82 on Friday. SuperCom has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SuperCom stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 63,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of SuperCom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

