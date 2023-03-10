Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.99

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.99 and traded as high as C$48.26. Suncor Energy shares last traded at C$46.64, with a volume of 17,146,032 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$53.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

