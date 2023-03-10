Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.86.

SAVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 997,254 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,236,000 after buying an additional 952,023 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,875,000. Institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Price Performance

SAVE stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services.

