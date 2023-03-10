Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Stock Holdings Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,838 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.67% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 34.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $80,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 2,250 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $49,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,084.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $16.83 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 2.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

