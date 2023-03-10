Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.14. Salzgitter shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 605 shares changing hands.

SZGPY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.91) to €34.00 ($36.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Salzgitter from €31.50 ($33.51) to €32.90 ($35.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salzgitter from €18.60 ($19.79) to €21.20 ($22.55) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salzgitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following segments: Strip Steel, Plate and Section Steel, Mannesmann,Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheet, sections, and tailored blanks. The Plate and Section Steel segment produces a broad spectrum of plate products.

