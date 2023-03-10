Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $959.44

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 959.44 ($11.54) and traded as high as GBX 960 ($11.54). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 943.50 ($11.35), with a volume of 286,371 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,065 ($12.81) target price on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Safestore from GBX 1,000 ($12.03) to GBX 1,100 ($13.23) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 445.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,005.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 959.44.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.25) dividend. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $9.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 1,415.09%.

In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 2,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 989 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £19,997.58 ($24,047.11). Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Safestore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.