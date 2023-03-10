Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,956 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,317,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,765,000 after purchasing an additional 859,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,124,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,381,000 after purchasing an additional 88,883 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,486,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,701,000 after purchasing an additional 384,092 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,097,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,621,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,920,000 after purchasing an additional 193,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.37%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -352.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

