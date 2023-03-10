RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $345.57

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.57 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 345.91 ($4.16). RWS shares last traded at GBX 343.40 ($4.13), with a volume of 430,473 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RWS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.01) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get RWS alerts:

RWS Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 378.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 345.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 2,146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.61.

RWS Increases Dividend

About RWS

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is 7,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.