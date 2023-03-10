Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $480.29

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 480.29 ($5.78) and traded as high as GBX 574.22 ($6.91). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 573 ($6.89), with a volume of 107,954 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCDO shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 532 ($6.40) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Ricardo Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26. The firm has a market cap of £356.52 million, a PE ratio of 4,407.69 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 536.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.29.

Ricardo Cuts Dividend

Ricardo Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.35 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,692.31%.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

