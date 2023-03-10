Research Analysts Set Expectations for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ FY2024 earnings at $13.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.83 EPS.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Williams Trading cut shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $121.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.32.

NYSE:DKS opened at $149.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 18.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

