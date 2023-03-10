Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for The Home Depot, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $15.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.61 EPS.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $288.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.47.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.