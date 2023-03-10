Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $519.01

Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.01 ($6.24) and traded as high as GBX 581 ($6.99). Playtech shares last traded at GBX 576.50 ($6.93), with a volume of 932,633 shares changing hands.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 770 ($9.26) price target on shares of Playtech in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 560.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 519.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

