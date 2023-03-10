Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 114,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,802,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 366.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $80.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.80.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 89.36%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Stories

