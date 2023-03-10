Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as high as $4.40. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 3,996 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 0.57.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $20.06 million for the quarter.
Optical Cable Corp. engages in manufacturing fiber optic and copper data communication cabling and connectivity solutions. Its products include fiber optic and copper cabling, hybrid cabling, fiber optic and copper connectors, specialty fiber optic, copper and hybrid connectors, fiber optic and copper patch cords, pre-terminated fiber optic and copper cable assemblies, racks, cabinets, datacom enclosures, patch panels, face plates, multimedia boxes, and fiber optic reels, and other cable and connectivity management accessories.
