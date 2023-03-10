North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.62

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.62 and traded as high as C$24.25. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$23.21, with a volume of 59,171 shares.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.81.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32. The stock has a market cap of C$612.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 17.94%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

