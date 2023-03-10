Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Mplx Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.15.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mplx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after buying an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 2,226,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,790 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Further Reading

