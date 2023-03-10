Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $24.00

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential downside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $520,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $870,000. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.