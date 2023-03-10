Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

