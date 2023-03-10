Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Raised to $21.00 at Roth Mkm

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $28.95.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
