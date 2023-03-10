Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

MRNS stock opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a market cap of $267.84 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

