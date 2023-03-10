Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 836 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Myriad Genetics worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,425,000 after acquiring an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,292,000 after buying an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after buying an additional 449,150 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,416,000 after buying an additional 290,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 175,163 shares during the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,704.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,382 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.92 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

