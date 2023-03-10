Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 472 Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.33% of AnaptysBio worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in AnaptysBio by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AnaptysBio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $22.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.11. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $32.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.56.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

