Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 464 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.16% of Masonite International worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,700,000 after purchasing an additional 292,935 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 343,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,448 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,994,000 after purchasing an additional 113,896 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.9 %

Masonite International stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. Masonite International Co. has a 12 month low of $65.71 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Masonite International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

