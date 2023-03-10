Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,181 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:H opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently commented on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels
In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,901. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Hyatt Hotels
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
