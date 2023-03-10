Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 18,181 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,181 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 260.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.2% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 154.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $70.12 and a 52 week high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $97.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares in the company, valued at $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $45,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,581.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,901. 21.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

