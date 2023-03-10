Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,579 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

