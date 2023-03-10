Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 1,436 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 169.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,321 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 93.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, March 3rd. MKM Partners cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

